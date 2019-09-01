Dowry harassment case reported

State Times News JAMMU: A dowry harassment case has been reported in Domana Police Station on Saturday. As per the details, Heena Begum, resident of Bantalab lodged a complaint with police that Abdul Majid, Mohd Imtiaz and Asharf assaulted her demanding dowry. Police has taken cognizance in the matter and started investigation.
