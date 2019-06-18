Dowry harassment case reported

State Times News JAMMU: A dowry harassment case has been reported in Bakshi Nagar Police Station on Monday. As per the details, Rajni Bala, resident of Shakti Nagar lodged a complaint with police that she was married to Dharampaul, resident of Punjab and now she is being harassed by him over dowry. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
