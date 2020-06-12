Dowry harassment case reported

STATE TIMES NEWS
JAMMU: A dowry harassment
case was reported in Domana Police Station on Thursday.
As per the details, Snehlata, wife of Deepak Kumar, resident of
Sajjadpur Marh lodged a complaint with police that her husband and in-laws
harassed her for dowry. Police has registered a case and started
investigation.
