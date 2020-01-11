Downing of Ukraine jet ‘unforgivable mistake’: Iran’s Rouhani

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani Saturday said his country “deeply regrets” the shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, which he described as “a great tragedy & unforgivable mistake”.
“Armed Forces’ internal investigation has concluded that regrettably missiles fired due to human error caused the horrific crash of the Ukrainian plane & death of 176 innocent people,” he added on Twitter.
“Investigations continue to identify & prosecute this great tragedy & unforgivable mistake.” (Agency)
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Batman’s got a legacy and a lineage: Robert Pattinson
SP to show ‘Chapaak’ to its workers in Lucknow
Acid attack survivor’s lawyer moves court against ‘Chhapaak’
Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ to release on February 7
I knew ‘Fleabag’ was going to be special: Andrew Scott
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper