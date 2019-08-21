Doubling farmers’ income—Current scenario in India including J&K

Anuj Kumar Verma

This is a significant aspect and should be taken into consideration by the authorities while taking a decision on fixing subsidies for Urea and direct assistance under Parampragath Krishi Vigyan Yojna.

During last few years we heard about governments introducing schemes like soil health cards, crop insurance, Prime Minister Krishi Sinchai Yojna, Customer Hiring Centers, Seeds Replacement Scheme, Parampragath Krishi Vigyan Yojna, National Saffron Mission, Basmati Villages, Rajmash Villages, Agricultural Innovative Technology Management Agency, etc. But, these schemes could not bring desired results either due to half hearted efforts made by the field/ extension functionaries or due to lack of coordination among various government departments under Agriculture and Allied Sector.

Assessing gravity of the situation arisen, the government led by Prime Minister Narender Modi had to start Pradhan Mantri KISAN Sammaan Niidhi Yojna with a view to provide income support directly to all land holding eligible farmer families. The scheme aims to supplement financial needs of the farmers in procuring various inputs to ensure proper crop health and appropriate yields, commensurate with the anticipated farm income. Keeping in view good results shown by the PM- Kissan Samaan Nidhi Yojna, the government may consider providing of quality seeds and fertilizers to farmers, in time, through a network of private dealers at village level and transferring subsidies on seeds and fertilizers directly in bank accounts of agricultural farmers. The old and traditional systems for rain water harvesting in dry & rain-fed areas should be promoted instead of

promotion of water bores and concrete tanks.

Cash incentive schemes should be announced by the government for individual farmers, in dry & rain fed areas, to conserve rain water in their fields by constructing ponds, with water channels below ponds’ bottom level, directly connected with deep dug wells. This will not only help in conserving rain water for later use in irrigating agricultural fields but will also, gradually, raise ground water level, which is, otherwise, depleting fast and is a grave concern for environmentalists as well the government.

Similar technology can successfully be used for rain water harvesting on banks of seasonal nullahs and rivers which get flooded with rain waters during Monsoon. Thousands lakhs cubic meters of water can be stored to irrigate dry land areas.

Government at centre in India as well as in J&K may curtail, heavily, the subsidies on Urea & chemical

pesticides, insecticides with a vertical increase in subsidies on organic fertilizers and pest control products and more funding under Parampragath Krishi Vigyan Yojna. Present scope of the scheme. restricted to give assistance on different inputs to few selected clusters of agricultural fields in a state, is not sufficient and will not bring desired results even after passing of a decade. Government should give cash incentives directly into bank accounts of even small and marginal farmers, having land up to 5 kanals, who willingly adopted Indian traditional agricultural systems by using Panch-Gavya, vermi-compost, ash, chili powder, neem leaves and natural composts for producing safe and healthy food crops.

Since last few couple of years, the government has been trying to implement E-NAM in India, which in present scenario could not be possible to achieve. Indian agriculturists, instead, need a different medicine and the government authorities, realizing this folly though late, have come out with a new concept – “GrAMIN”, which many of our authorities are not able to digest or understand due to complexities in the scheme. With a result, the state authorities still want to cling to middleman friendly APMCs, Satellite and Terminal, even Mega, Markets.

Main objectives of GrAMIN are to provide infrastructural facilities for farmers in production belts, so as to effectively handle and manage marketable surpluses of agricultural & allied produce; to assist & device out system for quality certification so as to ensure produce quality based value realization to farmers; to assist in integration of Grams with e-NAM Portal to provide Farmer-Consumer-Market Linkages, so as to improve transparency in trading and better price discovery. But, complex norms and lack of availability of consultancy to prepare DPRs of various parameters under GrAMIN has made this scheme, presently, not so practical and does not seem to be farmers friendly, especially for small & marginal farmers.

Nodal agency for implementing GrAMIN viz., the Directorate of Marketing & Inspections should have consultancy wings at state/UT levels to help field authorities in preparing project reports taking into consideration local scenario. Farmers, in most part of India including J&K, have scattered and small holdings of land. What, Indian as well as J&K farmers need, is a simple integrated post harvest management system at block or tehsil level which has Government Haat or a platform like Apni (Kissan) Mandi supported with latest Grading/ Packaging techniques, a small cold Store, a retail outlet with refrigeration facilities, a food preservation centre, flour & rice mills to cater to local requirements along with subsidized transportation system to transfer produce of farmers located at distant far away areas to these centralized integrated platforms. Such integrated post harvest management haats should be managed and controlled by a committee of local farmers and PRI representatives. In a later stage, these centers can be provided with E-NAM facility and linkage.

Satellite/ Terminal Markets should be transformed into big hubs for warehousing, constructing big CA Stores, Dispatch & Diversification and E-NAM, only. The traders, aspiring to buy a local produce, should do so by visiting the integrated local haats established at block/ tehsil level.

This will not only minimize exploitation of farmers in the hands of middleman as witnessed in present system, but shall also curtail grading/ packaging, transportation, storage costs as well as shall also provide facilities for value addition of their produce, in case of a market glut and also to reduce post harvest losses. In J&K Union Territory, we have between 30 to 40% post harvest losses which occur at various stages in Food Supply Chain from farm to consumers’ tables. Coordination Committees may be set up, firstly, at district levels and afterwards at tehsil level to integrate and synergize efforts being put in by all extension agencies of state Agriculture departments viz., Agriculture, Apiculture, Sericulture, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, fisheries, Floriculture, Agricultural Marketing, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Agriculture Universities, CSIR etc. Such Coordination Committees should be made, compulsorily, to meet once in a fortnight and devise out / implement all plans, new strategies, innovations and government schemes in the interest of agricultural farmers, taking into consideration viewpoints of all such allied departments/ agencies so that maximum results of all government schemes, meant for welfare of farmers, are achieved.

Likewise, there is a need for giving special focus on value addition of fruits & vegetables, so as to minimize post harvest losses and also to ensure better returns to Indian farmers as demand for packaged and organically grown fruits & vegetables is increasing, day by day. It is pertinent to mention that the post harvest losses, in India, are up to 40%. If given assurance about quality and toxic chemical free growing practices adopted by Indian farmers, the consumers will prefer buying canned or bottled products like pickles, jams, squashes, sauces, purees, vegetables, Mushrooms, flaxseeds, fruits slices, Aonla (Indian Gooseberry) murabbaas, candies, olives, garlic, ginger, onion slices etc. apart from frozen vegetables.

(Concluded)