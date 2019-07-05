Double-assault on terror funding forces Hurriyat to look for new pastures: Brig Gupta

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: None other than the top Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Gilani has confessed that the Hurriyat is starved of funds. Earlier, tightening its noose on the terror support network in the Valley, National Investigating Agency (NIA) had arrested many top leaders of the separatist amalgamation Hurriyat whose sustained interrogation has made sterling revelations regarding the sources of their funding and the role of Hurriyat in terror financing in the Valley, stated Brig Anil Gupta, a security analyst and State BJP Spokesperson.

“Interestingly, Pakistani terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed is one of the 13 accused charge-sheeted by the NIA so far which also includes Pak-based Chief of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), seven separatists and a few Hawala operators. The same Hafiz Saeed has also been once again charge-sheeted by Pakistan under the pressure from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), which is contemplating putting Pakistan in Black List from October onwards for its failure to act against money laundering and terror funding,” revealed Brig Gupta.

“Pakistan, which was the main source of funding the Hurriyat as confessed before the NIA by the arrested Hurriyat leaders, has also temporarily suspended aid to Hurriyat because of the FATF threat,” stated Brig Gupta.

“The investigation by NIA revealed that this money was being used by the Hurriyat leaders to fuel unrest and terrorist activities in Kashmir and also for personal expenditure including financing of luxurious lives of their wards in foreign lands,” rued Brig Gupta.

“Hurriyat also used to collect funds from business community as well as certain other sources as revealed by Yasin Malik during his interrogation. It implies that Kashmir civil society has also been instrumental in funding terror in Kashmir through the Hurriyat which was responsible for funding home-grown terror,” asserted Gupta.

“With its sources of funds having dried due to double-attack by NIA and Pakistan, Hurriyat is in desperate need of cash as are the various terrorist out fits,” Brig Gupta said and cautioned the JK Police and the banks in the Valley against rise in the instances of bank looting and cases of heist particularly at the ATMs. Hurriyat is also collecting funds under the cover of charity, he accused.

“A number of such cases have come to light during the just concluded holy month of Ramzan, the police needs to investigate and book the culprits and ensure that the money does not reach in the hands of the terrorists. It has also been reported that the separatists collected money from various mosques in the name of donations during Shab-e-Qadr, another way to overcome funding crunch,” rued Brig Gupta.

With the brakes having been put on cross LOC trade another major source of terror funding and Hurriyat financing has dried up. Separatist leaders are reported to be crying for lack of funding and looking for other pastures. After, the raids by Income-Tax authorities and ED, the business community is also reluctant now to finance the Hurriyat, stated Brig Gupta.

Drawing attention of JK Police and the Governor’s administration, Brig Gupta said, “The recent spurt in the movement of drugs from the IB sector to Kashmir needs to be viewed with suspicion from many angles. Apart from destroying our wealth of youth, enemy is also using the drug money to finance terror in Kashmir. With other sources drying up due to the action of NIA at home and FATF across the line of control, it is very likely that Hurriyat is now being financed using the narcotics route. Pakistan can ill afford the demise of terrorism in Valley for which it has to keep the bags full for Hurriyat.”