Dorjay, Kohli call for strengthening, revival of cooperative societies

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Minister for Cooperative and Ladakh Affairs, Chering Dorjay and Minister for Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Abdul Gani Kohli inaugurated a cooperative Awareness Camp organised by the Cooperative Department here today at Kalakote.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister for Cooperative said that the government is committed to revive cooperative societies in the State. He said that the elections to cooperative societies were conducted recently which he said will help to strengthen the cooperative movement in the State.

The minister asked the concerned to form dairy, poultry and fisheries cooperative societies as these sectors have great potential to generate employment and cater to the demand of general public.

Dorjay asked the Cooperative Department to organise similar camps in other parts including hilly and remote areas of the State so that maximum lot can take advantage of welfare schemes. He said awareness programme will enhance the information regarding the centrally sponsored schemes and other welfare schemes meant for weaker sections of the society adding promotion of cooperative units was the only way to boost economy in rural areas.

In his address, the Minister for Animal and Sheep Husbandry said that strengthening and revival of cooperative societies would prove a game changer for rural economy.

Referring to democratic and voluntary character of cooperative institutions, Kohli asked the people to engage in cooperative model of production to become economically self-reliant through the mantra of helping each other to help themselves.

Meanwhile several deputations met the ministers during their visit to constituency and apprised them about their individual and collective problems.

Dorjay and Kohli gave a patient hearing and assured them that their genuine demands will be looked into.

Secretary Cooperative, Bashir Ahmad Bhat also spoke on the occasion and highlighted the achievements of the Cooperative Department.

Chairman, J&K Cooperative Union Limited, Rajesh Gupta, Chairman, J&K Dairy Cooperative Union Limited also threw light on the importance of the awareness programme.

Senior Officers of Cooperative Department, district administration and a good number of people of the area participated in the camp.