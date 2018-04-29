Dorjay chairs awareness camp on coop movement

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Minister for Cooperatives and Ladakh Affairs Chering Dorjay on Saturday chaired a day-long awareness camp on ‘Cooperative Movement in Ladakh’ at Khaltse here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the main purpose of the camp is to make the farmers, cooperative societies and unemployed youths aware about the concept and new policies of Cooperative sector so that the stakeholders of this highly agro potential area could witness a revolutionary improvement with maximum benefits from cooperative schemes.

Talking about an upcoming mega project under National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) in Leh district, Dorjey said that a DPR worth Rs. 500 crore targeting different commercially potential areas of the district like agriculture and horticulture in Shaam region, Pashmina in Changthang region and horticulture and seabuckthorn in Nubra region is being formulated.

Drawing the attention of farmers towards new farming technologies, the Minister urged the farmers to come forward and replicate the newly innovated greenhouses as designed by the Defence Institute of High Altitude Research Leh. He also emphasized the need for milk packaging. Dorjay also said that Cold Storage both at large and small scale under NCDC has been proposed in the DPR aimed at value-addition of products produced by the farmers. Other speakers while addressing the camp highlighted various important measures for streamlining the cooperative movement for the overall benefit of people of this region. Earlier, the minister inspected the fruit processing unit at Khalsi.