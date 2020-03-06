Dorjay appointed as BJP Ladakh president

STATE TIMES NEWS

Leh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed Chering Dorjay as the chief of BJP’s Ladakh unit on Thursday.

“Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda has appointed Chering Dorjay (Ex-Minister of J&K) as President of Ladakh BJP,” reads an order issued by National General Secretary, Arun Singh.

“The appointment comes into immediate effect,” it added.