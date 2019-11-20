Doon International School students shine in Lit Fest

STATE TIMES NEWSJAMMU: The students of Doon International School, Jammu brought laurels to the school by winning prizes in two events organised at the GD Goenka Lit Fest. Tribhuvan Singh Pathania bagged the first prize in ‘Show and Tell’ competition whereas Adityaveer Singh Katoch and Navtej Singh won the second prize in Lingua Franca Teasers (English Vocabulary Quiz). Doon International School was also declared the second runner-up among 20 CBSE schools. Principal, Dr. Vikesh Kaur congratulated the participants for their splendid achievement and advised all the students to participate with heart and soul in every activity for a confident and bright future.
