Doon International School celebrates Grandparents’ Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Doon International School celebrated Grandparents Day to honour the grandparents of the students of Kindergarten to class 4.

On the occasion children thanked the grandparents for their love and support. The grandparents, both paternal and maternal, were welcomed by the staff with colourful badges made by their grandchildren.

The programme commenced with the welcome address by the Principal Dr Vikesh Kaur followed by the auspicious lighting of the lamp. An alluring welcome dance by the students of class 4 set the stage for an array of amazing performances. The toddlers of Kindergarten presented a beautiful and mesmerising dance performance for their grandparents.

The Dabs of class 1 presented a melodious group song to showed their love towards the grandparents and thanked them for their care and blessings. Anubhav Dubey of class 4 presented a comic act which amused and entertained the grandparents beyond limits. The dance performances by class 1, 2 and 3 were also enjoyed by the guests and they were thrilled to watch their grandchildren performing on the stage.

The grandparents also enjoyed various games and dance arranged for them. They had a wonderful time playing musical chairs, garland making and toffee wrapping.

The day filled with fun and frolic was appreciated by the elderly who abundantly enjoyed with their little ones. Chairman of the School G.N Tantray presented the vote of thanks.