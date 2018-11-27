Don’t victims of militant atrocities have human rights?

Share Share 0 Share 0

Nilesh Kunwar

However is Amnesty International India’s failure to take cognisance civilian killings that the militant groups in J&K have proudly admitted having committed is an inadvertent oversight? Or is there substance in the allegations that it is the fear of losing patronage of certain very generous donors that is compelling Amnesty International India to overlook incidents of human rights violations being committed by militant groups in Kashmir?

Even though its website states that “We work to protect justice, promote truth and prevent human rights abuse,” Amnesty International India has failed to include incidents of militants killing unarmed civilians. Being a responsible organisation, it needs to provide the reasons for deviating from its own mission statement? The ‘Donate Now’ section of Amnesty International India website reads “Donate to Amnesty International and support our work to protect human rights across India. Your contributions will make a real difference and help us demand justice and end impunity wherever human rights violations occur.”

I’m very sure that even many with only modest means would still like to make donations to Amnesty International India, provided that they are convinced that their contributions “will make a real difference” as far as improving human rights conditions is concerned. But by overlooking incidents of human rights violations being committed by militants, Amnesty International India is conveying an impression that it has a subjective approach towards human rights. So how can anyone believe that Amnesty International India can “ensure justice and end impunity wherever human rights violations occur”?

No one minds Amnesty International India criticising security forces in the ‘human shield’ incident or even when it discreetly conveys that the unfortunate death of a stone pelter in ITBP firing is a case of ‘targeted killing’ and “excessive use of force.” But, when it chooses to remain silent when militants go on a killing spree, then tongues will obviously start wagging. There have been many instances of gross human rights violations perpetuated by militants in the past (that to the best of my knowledge) haven’t been recorded or commented upon by Amnesty International India and here are a few such examples taken from 20110:-

Public revelation by former chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Abdul Gani Bhat that many Kashmiri leaders like Mirwaiz Moulvi Farook and People’s Conference Chairman Abdul Gani Lone and JKLF ideologue Prof. Abdul Ahad Wani were murdered by militants and not security forces as was being claimed.

Lashkar-e-Toiba admitting to having killed two sisters Akhtara (21) and Arifa (17) in Sopore town of Baramulla district of north Kashmir.

Lashkar-e-Toiba admitting that Jamiat Ahle Hadees chief Maulana Shoukat Ahmad Shah as well as his predecessor Prof. Muhammad Ramzan had been assassinated by militants.

Fast forward to 2018 and we have HM commander Riyaz Naikoo openly terrorised those contesting Panchayat polls by asking them to bring along their funeral shrouds when they come for filing nomination papers and also threatening to attack them with concentrated acid. He also admitted with a sense of great pride and satisfaction that it was the HM that murdered a lady named Shameema Bano belonging to Koil, village in Pulwama District and even warned the media to “do justice with their profession otherwise we know how to teach and how justice is done.” Seldom does one find a militant group openly issuing such wide ranging threats that severely impinge upon the human rights of Kashmiris. But the irony is that Amnesty International India doesn’t deem it necessary to even condemn such actions.

Human rights have universal and unconditional applicability and therefore Amnesty International India should either ensure an all encompassing coverage of human rights related issues or else silently accept being branded a compromised human rights organisation working at the behest of certain influential groups and lobbies in order to further vested interests. The same applies to other human rights organisations and activists in India who have all the time in the world to demean the government and security forces, but lack the basic moral courage to stand up and unambiguously condemn the premeditated human rights violations that are being committed by militant outfits.

(Concluded)