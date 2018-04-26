Don’t undermine value of education: Madni

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Feeling disturbed at the frequent closure of educational institutions in few districts of Kashmir Valley, PDP Vice President Mohammad Sartaj Madni said that such a situation if allowed to continue will render us shallow and we will be committing a sin which claims no pardon.

Madni said the whole concept of life looses meaning if education is undermined or ignored.

“The beauty of life lies in making it splendid through pursuit of knowledge and learning and to cause or remain ignorant is a vice against very existence,” Madni said, adding as a proud and responsible cultural entity we have been known as heritors of decent behaviour and lovers of education. Madni said it is unfortunate that instability has perpetuated in the State which has been claiming a huge cost in terms of lives and property.

But the loss of time to learn and grow is something which renders us bereft of strength to survive and turns us devoid of knowledge and skill. It is not our destiny to remain ignorant, for whatever the circumstances.

Madni made a fervent appeal to parents, the grown up students and to the community leaders to rise to the occasion and express themselves against the disruption in education.