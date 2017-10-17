Don’t transfer poll officials without permission: EC to Govt

State Times News

Srinagar: The Election Commission (EC) has directed the Jammu and Kashmir government not to transfer the officers and officials engaged in a special summary revision of electoral rolls without its prior permission.

“The EC has instructed the state government, through a circular, that the officers and officials engaged in the special summary revision of electoral rolls should not be transferred from their places of posting, without prior permission of the commission during the period of revision,” an official spokesman said.

He added that the substitute officers could be posted in consultation with the state chief electoral officer (CEO) and the CEO should consult the commission whenever he felt necessary.

Stressing on timely completion of the revision process, the EC had also sought public participation and cooperation of political parties, local bodies and NGOs, the spokesman said.

The commission had called for strengthening the infrastructure, deployment of adequate manpower and filling up of vacant posts relating to electoral rolls works, he said.

The EC stated that no officer or official should be deployed against whom the commission has recommended any disciplinary action and the same is pending or against whom a serious criminal case is pending in any court of law.

There should be a provision of adequate funds for hassle-free and timely completion of summary revision process in the state, it said.

As per the schedule of special summary revision of electoral rolls, the commission has fixed January 1, 2018 as the qualifying date to prepare accurate electoral rolls inclusive of all eligible persons as electors.

During the process, the focus would be given on the registration of new age voters and missing voters, the spokesman added.