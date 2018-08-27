Don’t put square pegs into round holes

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

Please refer to the news item, “Teachers, Masters highlight issues” published in your paper on August 8, wherein it has been reported that the teachers and masters of Education Department have protested against the recruitment of candidates with odd educational qualifications as BE, B.Sc. Agr. etc. which is totally wrong, illogical and against the interest of school education. It is just like putting square pegs in round holes. The concerned authorities should note that the round holes need only the round pegs otherwise the pegs will not serve the purpose.

To mention here, the teachers are said to be the builders of a nation. And teaching is as technical as engineering and management. A teacher has to transfer the knowledge from his mind to the minds of students for which he/she must have the knowledge of two things viz the contents and the methodology and every layman like engineering and agriculture graduates can’t teach. For teachers there are specific training courses like B.Ed, and M.Ed whereunder the prospective teachers are imparted training in the methodology and psychology of teaching. Similarly, the subjects specific to the concerned profession are included in the syllabus of the concerned profession like agriculture and engineering.

There are specific training courses and educational qualifications prescribed for each type profession. For engineering field, it is B.E. or B.Tech., For an agricultural functionary, it is B.Sc. Agriculture and for medical officer, it is MBBS and a person holding B.Ed/ M.Ed. degrees can’t be appointed as an engineer and/ or a doctor. Similarly, a person holding a degree in medicines, engineering and agriculture can’t be appointed as a teacher in Education Department. It can’t be understood as how the concerned authorities consider these odd candidates for the posts of teachers.

It is often cried very loudly that the standard of education in government schools is very poor. But no one tries to understand the philosophy and reasons behind the poor standard of education. If you sow barley, you have to reap the barley only, and you can’t reap rice by sowing barley. Similarly,we cannot expect a higher standard of education by appointing teachers without any standard of education .

A big drawback of this recruitment policy is that the candidates having professional degrees like B.Ed. M.Ed are ignored who may be appointed as forest guards or police constable and those appointed as teacher without B.Ed are deputed for undergoing B.Ed course as in-service candidates on government expenditure. What a fun it is!

In fact it is called ‘Andher Nageri,Choupat Raja,Takke Ser Bhaji, Takke See Khaja’. And it must be stopped at all costs.

O P Sharma ex AMO,

Bagnoti Nowshera.