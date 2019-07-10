Don’t play politics with security: Khanna warns Mehbooba

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Taking serious note of oft-repeated statements of former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti about causing of inconvenience to public due to the restrictions laid on the movement on Highway for safety of Amarnath pilgrims, BJP National Vice-President and J&K, Prabhari, Avinash Rai Khanna reminded her that as far as security is concerned, past precedence are not taken as a norm but only lessons learnt from them are used for enhancing the security cover.

“Mehbooba’s statement that during her time also Yatra took place and she never laid such restrictions, carries no meaning because she has easily forgotten the terror attacks that took place on Yatris during her tenure. It is for the security forces to learn lessons from the past experience and ensure that same mistakes are not repeated and remedial measures taken. It is time that we stand with our security forces in the daunting task of providing fool proof security rather than indulging in petty politics,” advised Khanna, in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Khanna further said that the leaders of Valley based parties like Omar Abdullah, Saif-ud-Din Soz, M.A Mir, M.Y Tarigami and others, rather than pacifying the people and asking them to cooperate with the security forces, are adding fuel to the fire by giving provocative statements. Security is paramount and any amount of political interference will not be tolerated as has been clarified by the Governor, who deserves appreciation for taking all effective steps for the safe and smooth conduct of this annual holy Yatra in the State, he said.

Khanna informed that in Western UP, during Kawar Yatra, when Kawaris move in groups on foot to Haridwar, the entire National Highway between Meerut, Muradabad and Haridwar is closed for a month and people do not make any noise. Here in Kashmir, it is being closed for two hours in a day and the politicians are playing politics, he said.

“Both Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah should also remember that traffic restrictions are also imposed when they move on roads with heavy contingent of vehicles. Why don’t they worry for inconvenience caused to public during their VVIP movement,” questioned Khanna.