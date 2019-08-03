Don’t pay heed to rumours: BJP urges people

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Condemning vested elements spreading rumours on political situation of Jammu and Kashmir, the State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked people of the State not to believe in such misleading statements which are being spread deliberately to create fear amongst masses for political gains.

In a press release issued here on Friday, the Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that there is absolutely no reason for public to get panic as the Govt, both State as well as Central are working round the clock for development of the State besides mitigating all grievances of masses created by successive corrupt regimes. He said that corrupt politicians are worried for being caught by long hands of law and exposure of their misdeeds. In order to divert attention of public and to derail investigations of their misdeeds, they are trying to create fear and lawlessness but they would not succeed in their evil designs and would be brought to books, he added.

Sunil Sethi noted that since imposition of the Governor’s rule and subsequently President’s rule in the State, people are witnessing corruption free governance and overall development and are quite satisfied with Central Rule. Many pending projects have been cleared and rest are underway. It is now time for the State to usher in a new era, he asserted.

The Chief Spokesperson called upon the people belonging to all religions to maintain brotherhood and communal harmony in wake of nefarious designs of vested elements to vitiate peace in the state. He further asked the Govt to take strictest possible action against mischief-mongers and rumour spreaders.