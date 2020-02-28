Don’t lower guard against Corona Virus: Union Jt Secy

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, M K Bhandari on Thursday cautioned the health department not to lower their guard against the Corona virus.

He was speaking at a meeting to take stock of the preparedness of J&K against the novel Corona virus. The Joint Secretary has been designated as the Nodal Officer for the Union Territory of J&K to deal with the preventive measures against this virus.

Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo hosted the meeting on behalf of J&K government.

Principal GMC, Jammu, Dr. Sunanda Raina, Director Health & Family Welfare, Arun Sharma, Director Health Services, Jammu, Renu Sharma, Director New Medical Colleges, Yashpal Sharma, Director ISM, J&K, Mohan Singh and Joint Director Planning Madan Lal were present in the meeting along with epidemiologists.

Principal GMC Srinagar, Parvaiz Ahmad Shah, Director Health Services Kashmir, Samir Mattoo and Principals of new medical colleges attended the meeting through Video Conferencing.

Bhandari also advised training of staff to handle this problem adding that these programs should be carried out in consultation with Union Ministry of Health.