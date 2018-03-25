Don’t kill creativity: Amitabh Bachchan to ‘Shoebite’ makers

Share Share 0 Share 0

Mumbai: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan today once again requested the makers of “Shoebite” — Disney and UTV– to not “kill creativity” by shelving a “good film”.

The Shoojit Sircar-directed project features Bachchan, Dia Mirza, Jimmy Shergill, Sanjeeda Sheikh among others.

“Please… Please… Please… UTV and Disney , or whoever else has it… Warners , whoever … Just release this film. Lot of hard labour been put in. Don’t kill creativity,” Bachchan posted on Twitter along side two posters of the film.

The project was caught in a legal battle between Percept Picture Company and UTV Motion Pictures and was put on the back burner.

The post comes two days after a fan appealed to Bachchan about his desire to watch the movie and tweeted, “Amitabh Bachchan in ‘Shoebite’… We want this movie to be released… Please do something UTV films… I’m sure that with a little effort it can happen.”

To this, Bachchan had made an impassioned plea to UTV Films and Disney to sort their differences out in order to bring the film out of the cold storage.

“Yes… UTV & Disney… Put aside the internal debate, issues, or personal view points and give this labour of love from Shoojit Sircar a chance for others to appreciate this novel story and film… Please,” he had tweeted. (PTI)