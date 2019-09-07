Don’t get misled by propaganda on scrapping of Art 370: Balbir

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The exercise undertaken by Jammu & Kashmir Government to educate people of State in particular about benefits on scrapping of Article 370 and 35A will obviously defeat the propaganda of some vested interests, who are fearing shutdown of their fortunate shops running for decades only on misleading and emotional utterances and statements. This was stated by BJP State Spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan, while appreciating exercise and urging people to know the facts related to Article 370 and harms it has caused to three regions of the State during last 70 years.

Balbir said that the incorporation of this controversial Article in the Indian Constitution was itself temporary and had to go but unfortunately it took 70 years because few political families wanted to continue with it by giving emotional hue. As far as J&K BJP is concerned, the party always opposed this Special Provision and right from the days of Praja Parishad had been struggling for its abrogation, he added.

“In every document of the party, be it political resolution or election manifesto, the party always had special mention for getting rid of 370. Doing away with this Article was a national commitment of the party and the same got fulfilled last month by BJP while heading Government at Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah,” he said.

The State Government is going public through media to clear doubts being created with regard to abrogation of Article 370, Balbir said, adding that the people of the State have already suffered a lot on such emotional propaganda and the time has come when a united dent is to be given to enemies of peace, development and prosperity of the State.

Balbir said that the people should trust claims of the Government like post-370 era will see development progress at grass roots level, investors will pump in capital and resources, industries and services will be setup, employment opportunities will multiply, big educational institution will be set up, health sector will grow, agricultural sector will be transformed, agro-processing will take a leap forward and moreover all fundamental rights enjoyed by citizens in the rest of the country will also be available to residents of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Balbir said that J&K, which till now, specialised only in creating huge concrete structures but lacked competent staff, will witness a sea change with cream of the country willing to serve in the new Union Territories.