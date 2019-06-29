Don’t forget Art 370 is temporary; Shah’s bold message on Kashmir

DOST KHAN / ANCHOR

Probably it might be for the first time when an unambiguous, terse and strong message has been sent out to ‘one and all’ from the floor of Lok Sabha about the temporary nature of Article 370 of Constitution of India. Hitherto fore, such a bold assertion has hardly been heard in Parliament. Always, even during the Modi-1 tenure, the BJP would seek debate on Article 370 to know whether it has helped anyway the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged the contention of National Conference MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi about Article 370 being part of the Constitution but reminded him, not once but twice, that it is temporary.

Justice Masoodi, in his capacity as Judge of Jammu and Kashmir High Court along with brother judge Justice Janak Raj Kotwal had on October 11, 2015 had ruled in a 60 page judgment that Article 370, granting special status to the State, has assumed place of permanence in the Constitution and the feature is beyond amendment, repeal or abrogation. It had ruled, “Article 370 though titled as ‘Temporary Provision’ and included in Para XXI titled ‘Temporary, Transitional and Special Provisions’ has assumed place of permanence in the Constitution…It is beyond amendment, repeal or abrogation, in as much as Constituent Assembly of the State before its dissolution did not recommend its Amendment or repeal.

The sensitive issue is under the judicial process in Supreme Court of India, which, on January 14, 2019, tagged pleas challenging this constitutional provision with another pending petition.

Notwithstanding the legal contours of Article 370, which may be determined by the Apex Court, the issue has political connotations. While BJP stands committed in its manifesto to abrogate Article 370 and repeal Article 35A, the so-called Kashmir centric mainstream political parties have pledged to ‘offer any sacrifice’ to safeguard these, describing the two provisions as bridge between India and Jammu and Kashmir. In their pledge, these political outfits have been jumping the line at times.

On March 30, 2019, PDP chief and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti threatened that “if the Centre removes Article 370 that gives special power to J&K then its relationship with the state will be over”. She had stated that in case of repeal of this provision India will have to re-negotiate the terms and conditions with J&K.

On April 8, 2019, another so-called mainstream leader and former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah had said that annulment of Article 370 and Article 35A would lead to no other option but Kashmir’s separation from rest of the country.

The leaders of the two major political outfits, apart from other small organisations and separatists, claim to be representing the entire State, forgetting that Jammu and Ladakh want these constitutional provisions to go. They want complete integration of J&K with rest of the country.

The PDP and the NC had boycotted the civic and panchayat polls last year in protest against the attempts being made by the Centre to repeal these two Articles. Ignoring their boycott, New Delhi went ahead and conducted these elections and called their bluff. Seeing writing on the wall, they participated in the Lok Sabha elections even though no material change had taken place in terms of political philosophy of the BJP vis a vis Articles 370 and 35A. In these elections, the PDP got completely decimated and NC remained confined to the Kashmir Valley on their choosing. From the State parties, they are now reduced to sub-regional parties. This has been the scenario for decades now but the policy of appeasement pursued by successive governments at the Centre, even the BJP, they have remained glued to power by blackmail and deceit-befooling the Centre on fake promises of getting terrorists and separatists on negotiating table to end the Kashmir strife. Nothing has been done during the past three decades and nothing of the sort is going to happen in future too because they are neither committed to what they say nor capable of doing so due to lack of base.

Now, the time has come for the Centre to call bluff of pampered Kashmiri politicians of all hues. They should take a call. New Delhi should not allow the so-called mainstream politicians get away with what they say. The least it (New Delhi) can do is to ask these politicians to go public in saying which side they are. If they chose to be on the other side, they have no right over the concessions, security and the luxury of rehabilitating the corridors of power from time to time. They are required to be shown the place they actually deserve. They are inching towards the separatists’ camp. Let them embrace and join them. If the Centre dithers on the commitments made in recent days, especially by the Home Minister, all these elements in Kashmir will get further emboldened and there will be no point of return. Let Amit Shah walk the talk.