Domana police arrests 8 drunkards

JAMMU: Domana Police has arrested eight drunkards on Tuesday who were roaming in the area.

On receipt of information from the villagers, the Domana Police conducted a raid and arrested eight drunkards. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Bhatia, Piyara Singh, Johny Masih, Shubham Mehta, Shubham Sharma , Narinder Singh, Nirmal Kumar and Pritam Singh.