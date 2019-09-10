Domana police arrests 8 drunkards

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Domana Police has arrested eight drunkards on Tuesday who were roaming in the area. On receipt of information from the villagers, the Domana Police conducted a raid and arrested eight drunkards. Those arrested have been identified as Sandeep Bhatia, Piyara Singh, Johny Masih, Shubham Mehta, Shubham Sharma , Narinder Singh, Nirmal Kumar and Pritam Singh.
