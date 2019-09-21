Doha bound flight returns to Chennai due to glitches

Chennai: A Doha bound flight of a private carrier carrying 240 passengers and a crew of five, on Saturday returned to the airport here, about 40 minutes after its departure due to technical issues, officials said.
As soon as the glitches were noticed when it was airborne, the pilot got the nod of authorities to return and safely landed the aircraft at the airport here, they said.
The passengers of the early morning aircraft were provided accommodation at a nearby hotel and the flight resumed its journey hours later.
Following a similar episode, involving the same carrier days ago, the civil aviation authorities have asked the airline to look into such matters and submit a report. (PTI)
