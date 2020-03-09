Dogri Sanstha honours Prof Shiv Nirmohi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogri Sanstha Jammu on Sunday honoured Prof Shiv Nirmohi for being conferred with Palma Shri Award by the President of India.

On the occasion, Prof R.D Sharma, former Vice Chancellor of Jammu University was the Chief Guest while Prof Lalit Magotra, President Dogri Sanstha Jammu presided over.

Prof Shiv Nirmohi shared landmark events of his literary journey starting from a small village Paintha and culminating into outstanding achievements in the field of literature and historical research.

Prof Veena Gupta, renowned scholar and former Head of Department of Dogri, University of Jammu presented a paper on the life and works of Prof Shiv Nirmohi.

Prof R.D Sharma narrated his experiences of interaction with Prof Nirmohi during his tenure as Vice-Chancellor of Jammu University.

Prof Lalit Magotra, while making his presidential remarks, said that Prof Nirmohi’s writings are most valuable treasure of information on Dogras, Dogri and Duggar, though he did not write much in Dogri but his writings provide a window to whole of the world especially Hindi knowing scholars and readers to have an overview of the culture of this region about which, otherwise the available material is very scant. He also urged the writers’ community to translate the works of Prof Nirmohi into Dogri and English. He congratulated Prof Nirmohi and wished him long life full of further achievements.

Proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr Nirmal Vinod, General Secretary Dogri Sanstha Jammu. Gianeshwar Sharma, Vice President of Dogri Sanstha presented vote of thanks.