Dogri poem collection ‘Mast De Rang’ released

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A book titled ‘Mast De Rang’, a collection of Dogri poems by veteran poet and writer Krishan Lal Mast was on Thursday released at a function by D.K Vaid ‘Darshan Darshi’, Convenor Dogri Language, Sahitya Akadmi, Delhi and Dr Aziz Hajini, Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art Culture and Languages at Abhinav Theatre, here.

The programme was organised under the banner of Natraj Natya Kunj Cultural Society, Jammu presided over by D.K Vaid where Dr Aziz Hajini was the Chief Guest.

The book is a collection of some of the Dogri poems of Krishan Lal Mast written over the years and depicts his command over poetry and language putting him in luminaries of the Dogri literature.

On the occasion Prof Lalit Magotra , Chatrapal, Lalit Kumar Sharma, Prof Raj Kumar, S.S Anand Lehar, Dr Krishan Lal Bhagat (MLA, Chhamb), spoke about the book and the author and discussed the contributions of Krishan Lal Mast for the Dogri language.

Prof Shiv Dev Singh Manhas, Ex HoD, Dogri Deptt, University of Jammu read a paper during the function.

Prominent among those present included N.D Jamwal Yash Pal Yash, Ravi Kachroo and others.

The function concluded with some melodious Dogri songs by famous singer Bishan Das.

The programme was organised by Kumar A Bharti, President Natraj Natya Kunj while Krishan Lal Mast also spoke about his life, struggle, poetry and the book.