Dogri – a neglected language

Through your esteemed daily I would like to highlight that in our State Dogri language is still facing neglect. For the past many years, Jammu people are demanding introduction of Dogri subject in the schools and colleges but nothing had been done by the government despite repeated assurances.

There is nothing wrong in saying that in our State Urdu language is being given a lot of weightage and Dogri is completely neglected.

People are also demanding and have appealed many a time to State Government to post Dogri lecturer and establish a Dogri Department in Central University in order to give due respect to Dogri subject so that it can survive in Jammu Pradesh. But it seems government is least bothered.

The current Assembly session was also not worth as legislators failed to highlight or address the problems being faced by the people of the State. It is sad that the language is being neglected in its own State and no one is showing any concern towards this.

D.P Singh (Raju),

Jammu