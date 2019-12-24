Dogri Manayata Dyada celebrated

STATE TIMES NEWS POUNI: Namma Duggar Kala Manch Bhambla in association with management of GHSS Laiter celebrated Dogri Manayata Dyada-2019 in the premises of GHSS Laiter on Monday. Darshan Darshi Convener Dogri Sahitya Accademy New Delhi was the Chief Guest on the occasion who lauded the contributions of NDKM members for their constant support in promoting dogra art and culture especially among the budding stars including students of the area. Students of the adjoining schools presented colourfull bonanza of Dogri folklore on the occasion. Rajinder Ranjha Yuva Shatiyaa Accademy Awardee, Tarseem Raina, Assistant Proffessor Dogri Degree College Pouni, Raj Rahi Eminent short story writer, MM Khajuria (Rtd Principal), Ravinder Raina, Principal GHSS Laiter were the guests of honour. Proceedings of the program were conducted by Dharmpaul sharma General Secretary of NDKM Kasturi Lal,Sumit Sudan and Sanjeev Kumar Sharma also shared their poetic versions in the program.
