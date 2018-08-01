Dogras placed similar as Darupadi in Mahabharata

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jamwal Mahadeep Singh

I need not to script the colossal contributions made by the Dogras since establishment of Dogra rule in 1846 till date in J&K. The Dogras strengthen the heritage with characteristics such as patience, sacrifice, secularity and unity. Over the years, both the bureaucratic dispensation and the narrative have become entirely focused on the Kashmir Valley and Jammu and Ladakh regions have been marginalised to a point of crossroads. Jammu is at an intersection of classical book. The land known for the heroic deeds is struggling to retain its glorious ethos and identity. A place that had been a shining example of cultural assimilation and co-existence finds itself pushed to the wall: Its cultural identity and very existence is at peril now. In the social jungle of human existence, there is no feeling of being alive without a sense of identity – Erik Erikson, a German-American developmental psychologist and psychoanalyst. It is no wonder that after 70 years of independence, the Dogras of Jammu who include Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs are facing an identity crisis, suppressed and discriminated by successive Kashmir-centric dispensations and by the role played by our representatives as that of Jaichand of Prithviraj era. Under the scenario, it is not surprising, if one loyalist of Dogra, raise the banner of commitments of Dogra cause, but generally seen that Dogra cause has been misused for political aspersions by number of front runners holding the banner of Dogra cause. Their vision is totally based on political aspersions and no where reflect the urge of Dogra concern.

Let us remember the words of 21 year old, Nobel Peace prize winner, from Pakistan, Malala Yousafzai: one book, one pen, one child, and one teacher can change the world. My concern is based on the belief that when the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful. I believe one alone cannot change the world, but he can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples. One of the secrets of a successful life is, to be able to hold all of our energies, upon one point, to focus all of the scattered rays of the mind upon one place or thing. But when we look with Rajnitik Chasma, to sustain and to advance in national politics one needs a touching subject that hits every soul, every gender of the society across the country like Achche Din an advocacy of Modi je, but in State politics you need localised agenda for your pampering and on the analogy of idiom ‘Charity begins at home’ you have to look for a sonnet that resonate on high pitch, when trumpeted in public platter. Accordingly we observe, ‘Dogra word’ has become such a sonnet that vibrates the minds of Dogras. Conceptualising this aspect, some self styled minds proclaim themselves as ‘Massiah’ of this community (the trend we observe in some outfits in Valley of declaring themselves as ‘self styled area commanders’) and float every third day a front, a party or an organisation, regarding concern of Dogras and speak at very high pitch of doing away all the discrimination meted out to Dogra community and to restore the lost glory of this species of humanity. In depth study of such bodies exposes sparkling revelations of having even the disgruntled political aspirants, turn coat politicians, those politicians likely to face expulsions on their anti-party activities, discarded social activists, and in some cases people having criminal back grounds and looking for some sort of shelter, and some with fascination of being identified by the administration are also among genuine campaigner, as the resource persons behind creation of such bodies. The urge to obtain superiority and lack of courage to accept realistic leadership is one of the reasons of coming up of many fronts and organisations, based on the one point agenda of ‘Dogra discrimination’. Every so created body at the root speaks of the same voice, spoken by other embodiments of the issue but from different platter. This situation drags us to a pond, where winter frogs make noise in similar tone from different positions, just only to apprise and register their presence without creating any impact on the listeners. These trendy affairs of wicked minds are solely responsible for creating a division of people for their aspirations and never inspire the community to rise to the occasion by unification of thoughts and amalgamation to one voice and one platform. This position has compelled to comment “Concern of Dogras has assumed the body of ten headed ‘Ravana’ and Dogras are unable to understand, which one among the ten speaking mouths have the real concern of Dogra. In actuality, the Dogras have been pushed by these different bodies raised on the pillars of Dogra concern to such a tight position that we can equate Dogra’s position as that of ‘Darupadi’ of ‘Mahabharata’, married to five Pandava brothers”. It is time to rise above the trickery of these wicked minds and to give a message that Dogras are now no more so innocent as to fall prey to these ‘Kalyugi Pandvas’ in their political game as ‘Darupadi’ was put on stake in dice game.

In the back drop of the assertions in the script, we have to drop on the point of issue, whether Dogra community in actuality has lost its glory that is highly trumpeted by the architects of various bodies on this facet? If so whether these politically motivated bodies are advancing with real intentions and are in well domain of the points upon which the Dogras have been exploited? Have any seminar or conference ever conducted by these bodies of Dogra’s concern or any public debate conducted to chalk out strategy to move forward for Dogra cause? Who have mandated these architects to struggle for the cause of Dogras as they are branded as self nominated leaders of this community? We have observed that all these bodies are feeding their own agenda to their followers towards the Dogra cause that is much more political than for restoring the pride of Dogras. How all of sudden, the discrimination with Dogras has been felt by them, when their voices were silent at the time they were occupying the honey chairs? By just generalising the issue of discrimination, we cannot leave those Dogras representing Jammu un-answerable and when they were promoting their business interests and were busy in cutting ribbons of number of institutions named on Dogras nomenclature. It is a fact that discrimination has engulfed not only the Dogras but every individual that is part and parcel of whole society that is not based on the Dogra community only but many others such as: community from POJK displaced refugees from West Pakistan, migrant Kashmiri Pandits, Sikhs that have settled in Jammu and many more.

Concluding I assert that promoting of Dogras and restoration of their pride is much required but the way various bodies with political intentions in their mind are fiddling with the sentiments of the Dogra community is required to be condemned at large and we must stop following these individualistic bodies, as divided voices cannot achieve an inch of lost glory of Dogras as we have well seen and felt when whole Jammu raised their voice for declaring the birth day of late Maharaja Hari Singh as gazette holiday in the State. It is time to realize and raise voice by every Dogra in individual capacity to press for a common voice and common platform under the statesmanship of a visionary and dynamic personality like Dr. Karan Singh, son of erstwhile last ruler of Dogra dynasty Maharaja Hari Singh jee.