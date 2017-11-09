Dogras lost hope, disenchantment with Kashmiri, New Delhi rulers: Mankotia

STATE TIMES NEWS

REASI: Extending gratitude to workers, ex-MLA and NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia claimed that Dogras have lost hope and disenchantment with Kashmir and New Delhi rulers keeping in view the continuous biased attitude towards the Jammu region. Unfortunately after coming to power, New Delhi and Kashmiri leaders remain Kashmir centric and adopted the same attitude of the previous regimes to remain in power.

Addressing a workers meet at Reasi, Mankotia said that despite larger area and population, Jammu region has only 37 Assembly seats while Kashmir has 46 seats with less area and population which is main hurdle that Jammu region failed to get its own Chief Minister since independence. Jammu region lacks seven MLAs to form Govt in State as 44 MLAs are required to form government in state and own Chief Minister, regretted Mankotia.

Mankotia blamed that Kashmir youth are getting 90 per cent share in government jobs while Jammu youth only get 10 pre cent share in jobs. He blamed that even present Central Government is providing 80 per cent share of development to Kashmir and only 20 percent to Jammu region and which is the main reason that people have lost faith and disenchantment with BJP, Congress, NC and PDP. He said largely attended November 6 rally has provided that people have shown faith in separate Jammu state demand. A delegation of Numberdars and Chowkidars from Bhamag who met Mankotia also discussed the functioning of already announced Tehsil office Bhamag.