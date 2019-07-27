Dogras’ heritage on verge of extinction

Why Government wasting taxpayers’ money in the name of restoration?

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Notwithstanding the tall claims of respective governments from time to time about restoration of Mubarak Mandi Palace but the fact is that little has been done in last decade or so except lip service.

Whatever work is going is at snail’s pace and by the time a small work is completed some other area of heritage building gets collapsed. There is one odd museum, entry of which is marred by parked vehicles and its stairs in the evening become sitting arrangement for drunkards with bottles scattered here and there literally in the morning. Power cables, cement pipes and poles, tin sheets, building material and shuttering greet tourists who get astonished to see what kind of heritage building it is. One side of entrance greets public with banners dangling from main Mubarak Mandi gigantic gate in dilapidated condition with a huge dumping bin put up by Jammu Municipal Corporation for garbage and a stinking urinal.

One gets pained to see the plight of whole complex which was once a place of joy for kids, a place of solace for elders and a wonderful spot for morning and evening walkers. Leaking water pipe just inside main gate, ropes, vendor Rehris and what not are lying here and there. Moreover whatever construction material and garbage is there it just flows down the whole bazaar with rain water clogging every drain never to be cleaned.

Why Government is wasting taxpayers’ money in the name of restoration is beyond one’s imagination as at this pace it will take decades to get some tangibly visible work on ground unless Government intervenes immediately and streamline the whole restoration, till then we can just watch and see once a thing of pride where every hall, every wall, every step has a glorious past and a story to be preserved for future generations, to turn into ruins. Is this the ultimate destiny of Dogra Heritage?

The oldest building of the complex dates back to 1824. Successive Maharajas added to the complex in size and building took more than 150 years. The architecture is a mix of Rajasthani architecture and European baroque, and Mughal styles.

The Complex is grouped around several courtyards and includes various buildings and palaces like the Darbar Hall Complex, the Pink Palace, Royal Courts buildings, Gol Ghar Complex, Nawa Mahal, Rani Charak Palace, Hawa Mahal, the Toshakhana Palace and the Sheesh Mahal. The halls and galleries of the palace were used for official functions and ceremonies.

Since the year 2005, the sections of the palace housed government offices, courts and the Dogra Art Museum. However, now the major parts of the palace are in ruins.

The Dogra Art Museum was earlier situated within the ‘Pink Hall’. It had a rich collection containing miniature paintings of various styles of the region. The miniatures belong to the Kangra, Jammu and the Basohli art schools. It also had a gold painted bow and arrow of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan. The pink hall owed its name to the pink plastered walls of the palace section.

The Gol Ghar section was located in the southern part of the complex. It has four storeys and overlooks the Tawi river. Now, it has been gutted down. Consequently, roofs and floors collapsed, leaving the building as a ruin. The Sheesh Mahal was made entirely of glass.

This palace, which is a heritage site declared by the state government, is proposed to be linked with a rope way running up to the Bahu Fort, another heritage site in the city. However, by that time, this palace must have been only in history books.