Dogra presents his 3rd book on Guru Ravi Dass to Balbir

JAMMU: International & National awardee, Gian Chand Dogra presented his 3rd book on the life and teachings of great saint Guru Ravi Dass to the National Secretary of Guru Ravi Dass Vishwa Mahapeeth, Balbir Ram Rattan here on Thursday.

The book, titled ‘Param Sant Ravi Dass’ and written by Gian Chand Dogra in Hindi, focuses on life-history of the saint along with a compilation of eighty Bhajans in honour of Guru Ravi Dass.

Gian Chand Dogra, son of the soil, also has the distinction of being a prominent author of various books on life of Dr B R Ambedkar. He has also penned a number of Dogri books on local culture and social bindings. His work has been recognized at International and national levels with a number of honours and appreciations.

As a social activist, he is working to spread messages of great saints, social reformers, educationists, promoting brotherhood and unity among people.

Balbir Ram Rattan, on the occasion, said that books are the real treasures and serve as best teachers and guides not only to present day people but the future generations would also learn a lot from them. It is duty of each one of us to reach people with the teachings of the saints of the country, who have devoted their lives for reforming society and shown a path, which leads to respect for all besides curbing all social evils, promoting equality and serving humanity with love and affection.

Balbir appreciated the work done by Dogra in the field of writing and expressed hope that the followers of Guru Ravi Dass in particular would go through such books and adopt teachings of the great saint.