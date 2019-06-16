Dogra Law College organises visit to Panchayat

State Times News

SAMBA: Dogra Law College on Saturday organised a Panchayat visit for the students of LLB, 3 years, 6th semester. Students visited the Panchayat of Jinder Mehlu, Block Miran Sahib, where they met the Sarpanch Seema Devi, who is the Sarpanch of four villages and nine wards.

During the interaction with the students, she explained different functions of the Panchayat and the role which Panchayat plays in the lives of the villagers. She also gave an insight into the steps that the Panchayat takes to solve the disputes of the people.

Seema Devi also discussed about the government funds being provided for the development of the villages.

She also explained about the different government aided development schemes for upliftment of the villagers.

Rajat Saraf and Ramnik Bali, Lecturers at Dogra Law College accompanied the students during the visit.