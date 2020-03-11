Dogra Law College organises seminar on women empowerment

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: Dogra Law College organised a seminar on women empowerment in weeklong celebrations of International Women’s Day. The topic of the seminar was ‘Women are adequately empowered by law’.

Following students namely Bin Yameen Firdous, Abdul Haleem, Abhishek Sharma, Poonam Kangotra, Samreen Tariq, Virinda Charak, Jaya Khajuria and Amit Sharma. The participants expressed their views on the topic with authority and knowledge. A range of ideas were put forward and discussed. Most of them said that women were given a position of respect in the Vedic period but it was only during the Middle Ages and thereafter that women has been degraded. The speakers pointed out several laws which have been passed by the parliament recently for the empowerment of women. But laws alone cannot improve the condition of women in the society unless we, the members of the society work towards the empowerment of women and stereotypes surrounding women are broken.

Also present on the occasion were the Principal, Staff and the students of Dogra Law College. The Principal, Prof. V.P. Magotra appreciated the speakers and ditributed certificates of participation. The proceedings were conducted by Prisca Prem, a student of B.A.LLB 2nd sem.