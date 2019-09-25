Dogra Law College organises dental check-up camp

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: NSS unit of Dogra Law College on Tuesday organised dental checkup camp in which free dental services were provided to the students and the staff of Dogra Law College, Dogra College of Education and Dogra Degree College.

A team of two doctors led by Dr. Dheeraj Sharma (BDS, MDS), Oral Medicine and Radiology Consultant along with Dr. Alpana Sharma (BDS, MDS), Consultant Pedodontist conducted the camp.

The camp was inaugurated by Gulchain Singh Charak, Chairman, Dogra Educational Trust and former Minister.

The camp started with a dental awareness, educating students about common dental problems, ailments, tooth decay, gum diseases and measures to prevent them. Moreover, the doctors individually guided each and every student according to their dental problems and treatments.

They also highlighted the importance of oral hygiene and cleanliness.

The team of doctors examined about 200 students in the camp.

Col. K.N. Padha (Retd.), Director Dogra Educational Trust, Principal Prof. V.P Magotra along with Ramnik Bali, NSS Coordinator/ Lectrurer and the staff also attended the free Dental Camp. Dogra.