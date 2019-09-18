Dogra Kranti Dal holds marathon ‘Run Against Drugs’

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Continuing its crusade against prevalent drug menace among the youth of J&K, Balwant Singh Mankotia, Chief patron Dogra Kranti Dal flagged off Run Against Drugs from Balidan Stambh here on Tuesday.

The marathon comprising hundreds of youth passed through Bahu Fort Chowk-Jammu University Road- Bikram Chowk- Dogra Chowk- Vinayak Bazar- Ghumat- Indira Chowk- Shalimar Chowk- Dogra Hall- Kachi Chawni- Panjthirthi and finally culminated at Heritage Mubarak Mandi. The Chief Patron among other dignitaries distributed trophies along with cash rewards to the winners & runners up.

Addressing the gathering, Mankotia launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for spreading drug menace all across the IB & LoC to destroy the youth and for luring young people to subversive and terror related activities.

During the presentation ceremony, Kulbir Singh was declared Winner and awarded with prize money of Rs 5,100 and trophy, Balwinder Singh as First Runner Up with cash prize of Rs 3,100 and trophy, Sunil Chowdhary as Second Runner Up with prize money of Rs 2,100 and trophy and Dalvir Singh as Third Runner Up with cash prize of Rs 1,100 and trophy.

Chief Patron DKD Balwant Singh Mankotia also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished him success.