Dogra History on fire; administration unmoved

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: Every time a historic building, protected monument or centuries’ old religious place catches fire, the ruling dispensation in Jammu and Kashmir immediately orders fire safety audit of similar buildings to prevent repeat of such accidents.

But even before the firemen on duty return home after saving these buildings from completely getting gutted the State government agencies go back in deep slumber without making much difference on ground zero.

Last week when a portion of the historic Mubarak Mandi heritage complex caught fire, the firemen struggled their way to save the rich cultural heritage of Dogras.

Ironically, one portion of the same complex even after getting renovated and restored at a huge cost of over Rs 4 crore, majority of buildings located in the same arena continue to face utter neglect at the hands of the various government agencies.

The same building has witnessed more than one fire incidents under mysterious circumstances. And on all the previous occasions no accountability was fixed and no one could really know how the heritage complex vacated by the government agencies caught fire.

Since the area has been declared out of bounds for common people and remains locked, it is difficult to understand how it catches random fire and sets century old history on fire.

Ironically, different dispensations in the State have been adopting different yardsticks for different buildings located in different geographical zones across the State.

Every time in the past any prominent religious place located in Kashmir Valley caught mysterious fire, the State government agencies ordered immediate restoration to honour the sentiments of local people.

Several Sufi shrines, gutted in fire have been restored by the State government agencies in record time and funds were also made available to carry out such works.

Contrary to this every time Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex catches fire no one makes mention of the fact that brick by brick history is fading away in front of our own eyes.

Instead of making efforts to restore the complex to its pristine glory no headway has been achieved in this direction. Till date the State government remains committed to ensure its restoration but on ground zero very little funds have been made available to different agencies to carry out restoration work. In the absence of any fool proof restoration plan, the State agencies have so far failed to rope in expert workers from outside states to save the historic monument from fading away.