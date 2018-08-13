Dogra heritage and culture under threat: Harsh

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anguished over the evanescing Dogra heritage and culture due to the failure of the BJP to rake up and realise the Jammu centric issues during its tenure in the Coalition Government, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister, on Sunday lambasted the Saffron Party for its despicable wholesale servile surrenders before the Kashmiri leadership for the loaves of power.

He was addressing a public meeting at Mastgarh in Ward No. 3 in old Jammu city.

Harsh said that the people of Jammu region had voted BJP to power but unfortunately none of the its Ministers or MLAs could raise the voice of the people in the Assembly in the last three and a half years.

Drawing the attention of the local residents towards the pathetic plight of the K.L Saigal memorial erected at the Chowk named after him in Ward No. 3, he rebuked the local MLA for ignoring and disregarding a Dogra icon who was considered as first super star of Indian film industry.

“The painful sight of the memorial tells the tragic tale of the fading Dogra identity from our soil. If K.L Saigal memorial could not be repaired during the BJP rule then we should not keep any hope about the realization of big promises and dreams doled out to us by the Saffron brigade”, lamented Harsh.

He further regretted that the BJP had despicably failed to declare 23rd Sept as State holiday on Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday despite the resolution been adopted in the State’s Legislative Council which had immensely dented Dogra pride and honour.

Accusing the BJP for being hand in glove with the PDP to appease the secessionists in the erstwhile alliance, Singh dubbed the BJP’s silence over the delay in restoration of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex as deep rooted conspiracy to erase Dogra culture. “The shabby look of the historical Mubarak Mandi besides uncertainty over its fate had triggered anger among the local people against the authorities with the apprehension that the policy of delay and deny in the restoration work of the complex was being purposely adopted to wipe out the pristine glory of the Dogra rule and to turn the building into ruins”, angry Harsh said.

Asserting that Jammu’s cause shall be fought tooth and nail, he said that Panthers Party shall not relent and resort to severe agitation unless all the projects were turned into reality. Earlier today, Harsh addressed several public meetings at village Chanunta in Ramnagar today. Addressing the gatherings, he said that the public outrage against the double standards and duplicity of Saffron party over the issues of Art 35A and 370, CBI probe in Rasana murder case, deportation of Rohingyas from Jammu, etc. would weed out BJP from its core soil in the next Assembly elections.

He cautioned the people not to fall prey to the dirty tactics of the Saffron party which has become devoid of the moral principles and ethics. BJP leaders have desecrated Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee’s philosophy of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan’ by using two flags on their vehicles while visiting the site to pay homage to the revered nationalist.

Prominent among those who spoke on the occasion included Manju Singh, Gagan Pratap Singh, Naresh Chib, Shankar Singh, Rajesh Gondhi, Kewal Krishan Sharma, Ravinder Jamwal, Rajesh Sharma, Pratap Singh and Nikhil Sharma.