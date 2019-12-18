Dogra Front takes out harmony rally

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Front and Shiv Sena on Tuesday took out a harmony rally against the divide politics played on the Citizenship Amendment Bill which led to the Jamia Islamia University incident.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, the activists assembled near Rani Park area and took out a rally.

Gupta accused the local political party of inciting violence during a protest against the amended citizenship law near Jamia Millia Islamia. He demanded a thorough and time-bound probe into the violence and arson in the Jamia Nagar area. He blamed AAP leaders including Manish Sisodia and Amanatullah Khan for instigating people.

Gupta said that the Citizenship Amended Bill, now fomalised as an Act, will facilitate Indian citizenship to several lakhs of refugees who were compelled to seek refuge in India for the sake of protecting not only their identity but their very existence in their respective home countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Among those who were present included Bantu, Prem, Rajesh, Dinesh, Prabhat, Jugal, Anil, Parshotam, Sham, Krishan, Dwassi and Abhishek.