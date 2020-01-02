Dogra Front takes out anti-Pak rally

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Front & Shiv Sena on Wednesday took out an anti-Pakistan rally against martyring of soldiers in Nowshera.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, the activists assembled near Rani Park area and burnt Pakistani Flag.

Talking to reporters here, Gupta said that the root cause of infiltration in Indian territory is training camps running in PoK in which terrorists are trained by Pakistan and sent to Indian territory for disturbance. “If such camps will be destroyed, the infiltration will be controlled automatically,” he said.

Gupta appealed to the Central Government to give befitting reply to Pakistan. Among those who joined the protest included Bantu, Prem, Kalu, Ashish, Naresh and Abhishek.