Dogra Front seeks Shrine Board for Machail Yatra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Front and Shiv Sena on Saturday took out a procession seeking Shrine Board for Machail Yatra.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, the activists assembled near Rani Park area and took out a rally.

Gupta demanded setting up of a board on the lines of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to manage the annual Machail Yatra in Kishtwar District.

The demand by Dogra Front & Shiv Sena came after clashes at the temple to take over management of the Shrine by two groups involved in the annual Yatra.

“We demand a high-level inquiry into the incident which has hurt the sentiments of the devotees and stress for creation of Shrine Board on the pattern of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board,” Gupta said.

Gupta demanded that the forming of Shrine Board for the Machail Yatra will not only end the disputes and the brawling but will also bring in transparency, development, better facilities for the Yatris and above all will help in making Machail Yatra a global pilgrimage which will help Jammu in developing a bigger footprint on the tourist map of the world.

Among those who joined the protest include Suresh, Mukesh, Sushma, Raj Kumari, Anita, Sudesh, Ashu, Vikas, Jyoti and Abhishek were also present.