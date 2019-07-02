Dogra Front protests frequent road accidents

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Staging a protest against frequent road accidents happening in the State, the Dogra Front & Shiv Sena on Monday urged the Governor, Satya Pal Malik to initiate a probe in the matter.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front, a number of activists assembled near Rani Park area and raised slogans against Traffic Police, alleging that it had maintained an ‘indifferent attitude’ towards killing of innocent people in road accidents.

Gupta said that recent incident of Kishtwar road mishap reflected non-seriousness of traffic police and administration towards such a sensitive issue. “Jammu & Kashmir is ranked second among all States for highest deaths due to road accident. Earlier also, on June 27, 11 students of a private computer training institute were killed in a tragic accident in Pir Ki Gali area of Mughal Road,” he said.

Gupta urged the Governor to hold a probe in the matter for putting culprits behind the bars.

Others present on the occasion included Vijay, Sham, Rinku, Sukhdev, Ajay, Rakesh, Bishambar, Nikku and Abhishek.