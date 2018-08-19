Dogra Front protests against Sidhu for attending Imran Khan’s oath ceremony

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Front and Shiv Sena on Sunday staged a protest against the Congress leader and former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending the oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan as Prime Minister of Pakistan. Navjot Singh was invited by his former fellow cricketer Imran Khan to the ceremony.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front and Shiv Sena, the activists assembled at Rani Park area of Jammu city and raised slogans against Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Gupta expressed resentment against Navjot Singh Sidhu for attending oath-taking ceremony of Imran Khan. He mentioned Imran Khan had invited three people from India which include Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Navjot Singh Sidhu out of which only Navjot Sidhu accepted the invitation and went to Pakistan.

Gupta asked Punjab Chief Minister to drop Sidhu from his Cabinet and he should be sent to Pakistan for his love for Imran Khan and Army Chief.

Among those who joined the protest include Lal Singh, Gurdas, Bodh Raj, Tarsem, Vijay, Sham, Ajay, Dinesh, Bantu, Kalu and Ramesh.