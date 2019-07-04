Dogra Front protests against PDD

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena (DFSS) on Wednesday staged a protest against unscheduled power cuts in Jammu. Led by Ashok Gupta, President DFSS, a number of activists assembled near Rani Park area and raised slogans against PDD.

“Jammu needs about 1400 MW electricity but the PDD is providing only 800-900 MW. The deficit of 600 MW is causing all these unscheduled power cuts,” Gupta told reporters here.

“In 2018, during inauguration of Kishan Ganga Power Project, the PM Modi has stated that J&K has resources not only to resolve State’s electricity problem but for supplying electricity to other States as well,” he added.

Gupta alleged that Jammu region facing huge power deficit in sweltering hot and humid conditions. Unscheduled power cuts along with fluctuation and low voltage have made lives of people miserable, he asserted.

On one hand, the PDD failed to ensure proper and regular supply of electricity, on the other hand, the Department is acting like a dictator and disconnect electric connection, if any consumer fails to deposit bill in time, said Gupta, suggesting that Government should promote solar energy in Jammu as the region gets good sunlight on most of the days.

Others present in the protest included Prem, Rakesh, Nikku, Bantu, Sunil, Naresh and Abhishek.