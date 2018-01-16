Dogra Front protests against mocking video released by Congress

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Dogra Front and Shiv Sena on Monday staged protest against the mocking video released by the Congress for the Indian Prime Minister terming it is Hugplomacy.

Led by President Dogra Front, Ashok Gupta, the activists took out a protest and raised slogans against the Congress Party. Gupta said “A mocking video released by the Congress Twitter handle against the Prime Minster in the event of arrival of a foreign guest, the PM of Israel.” He said “Never expected India’s main Opposition Party to post such a tweet, that too when a respected foreign Prime Minister has just arrived which affects the country’s image.” “What they have tweeted shows their immaturity and lack of political sensibility. Our Party condemned this,” he said.” Among those who joined the protest included Birbal, Guddu, Bantu, Ram Paul, Nikki, Raja Ram, Ganesh, Kali and Abhishek were also present.