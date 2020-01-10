Dogra Front holds protest against ‘Free Kashmir’ posters

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra Front & Shiv Sena activists took out a protest rally against ‘Free Kashmir’ posters raised in Mumbai.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front & Shiv Sena, the activists assembled near Rani Park area of Jammu city and raised slogans that Kashmir is already free and thriving after removal of decades-old shackles.

Gupta stated that action should be taken against the student displaying a poster of ‘Free Kashmir’ during a protest against violence in JNU and CAA. He demanded that the police should register a case under Section 153 B of IPC, which says that whoever, by words either spoken or written or by signs, makes or publishes any imputation, assertions prejudicial to national-integration or may cause disharmony, is liable for punishment.