Dogra Front flays political parties playing politics on NPR

JAMMU: Dogra Front & Shiv Sena on Thursday took out a protest rally against the political parties playing politics on the National Population Register (NPR). Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front, a number of activists assembled near Rani Park area of Jammu city and took out a rally.

Talking to reporters here, Gupta said that NPR is a register of residents of country, prepared at local (village/sub-town), sub-district, district, state and national level under the provisions of Citizenship Act 1955.

He further said that while census is held after every 10 years and NPR was started by UPA Government, the present government is just carrying it forward as it was a ‘good exercise’. “What nonsense is Arundhati Roy speaking? Its one thing to ask people to refuse to participate in NPR, but to ask them to submit incorrect details is completely wrong. If this is the kind of intellectuals we have in this country, then first we should get a register of these people. Arundhati Roy should be ashamed of herself,” he added.

Gupta also lambasted Asaduddin Owaisi, President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen for misleading people of the country on NPR.

Others present in the protest included Prem, Bantu, Surjeet, Vijay, Karnal, Parshotam, Labbha, Sohan, Devraj, Kalu, Shivdev and Abhishek.