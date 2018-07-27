Dogra Front flays Imran Khan’s remarks on Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Activists of Dogra Front and Shiv Sena on Friday staged protest against the hate speech given by Imran Khan, who is the upcoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Led by Ashok Gupta, President Dogra Front & Shiv Sena, the activists took out a procession against the remarks of Imran Khan on Kashmir issue. Gupta said “During the initiation of Imran Khan’s political campaign he praised the Indian Prime Minister for his work ethic, dedication to serve the nation and most importantly for his zero tolerance towards corruption. But as the campaign reached the ending stages, he (Imran) started cursing India for no dialogue between the two nations and the started raising Kashmir issue claiming India has been violating the human rights in the Valley.”

Gupta further stated that all these frivolous and impulsive statements are not going to do anything positive to the Indo-Pak relations.

“If the newly elected Prime Minister really wants to do something good for the people of Pakistan he should stop funding terrorism in Kashmir and utilize these funds for the social development of the citizens of Pakistan as in Pakistan the life expectancy is less than 33 years and the 78 per cent of population is illiterate, 66 per cent of people are living Below Poverty Line,” Gupta said. He appealed to Imran Khan to lock up the terror leaders such as Haffez Sayyed and others to pave way for good relations between India and Pakistan.

Others who joined the protest include Somnath, Bantu, Rakesh, Sonu, Monu, Rajinder, Ajay, Ram, Sham, Rampal, Dinesh and Bawa.