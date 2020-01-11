Dogra College of Education organises inter-semester group discussion

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Dogra College of Education on Saturday organized inter-semester group discussion on the topic ‘Technology- changing the face of Education’ in which majority of the students of B.Ed semester I and III participated.

Samar Dev Singh Charak, Secretary, Dogra Educational Trust was the Chief Guest who inaugurated the function.

Dr. Vikesh Kumar Sharma, Principal, Dogra College of Education was also present in the group discussion session and shared his views regarding the use of technology in the field of education and its impact on the society.

The participants of the group discussion session focused light on the consequences and uses of technology and how technology is changing the face of education.

Students shared their views that how technology fulfills every single need of today’s world and how the traditional classrooms are being replaced by smart classrooms.

They also emphasised the use of internet which has revolutionised the process through which we access information.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were Dr. Shefali Sharma, Academic Coordinator, Indu Puri, Sr. Lecturer, and Vintee Kumari, Sr. Lecturer of Dogra College of Education.

All other faculty members and students were also present on the occasion.