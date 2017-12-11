Doda most underdeveloped region with least connectivity: JK CM

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today said Doda was the most underdeveloped region here and pledged to work “tirelessly” for its development.

On the second leg of her three-day visit to Chenab region, Mufti yesterday reached the Doda district headquarters from Kishtwar and convened a public grievance redressal camp.

The demands put forth during the day-long camp included the construction of Doda-Kapran road via Dessa to connect the district with the Kashmir Valley, installation of street lights in the towns and promotion of Doda and Bhaderwah on the tourism map of the state, an official spokesperson said.

“It is the most underdeveloped region with the least connectivity,” Mufti wrote on her Twitter handle.

“We will work tirelessly to develop Doda and make it model district,” she said.

Mufti also took a dig at the National Conference by saying “after interacting with the people of Doda, one can imagine why late Sheikh Saheb had started his public outreach from the erstwhile Doda district”.

Former chief minister Sheikh Mohmmad Abdullah had started outreach from Doda district by introducing single-window system of administration from Doda district.

The spokesperson said the people also demanded setting up of a skill development institute for training manpower for the upcoming power projects in the region, establishment of a women’s college in the town and early completion of the Ganpat bridge. (PTI)