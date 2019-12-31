Doda Administration approves PWD schedule of rates

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: As approved by the Divisional Valuation Committee for Market Value Guidelines of the Urban Built up properties, the rates of prevailing PWD schedule of rate (SOR) by Chief Engineer R&B Jammu shall apply in District Doda.

Further in Urban areas, where the nature of land has not been classified as a residential or commercial, rates of residential or commercial would be applicable depending on the land use of the said land as defined in the master plan of the area. In this regard the rates approved by the Divisional Valuation Committee, shall come into force from Ist January 2020 and remain valid upto 31 of December 2020.

It was given out that the District Level Committee under the chairmanship of DC Doda, Dr Sagar D Doifode had finalized the data collection about prevailing market rates of land and property and after analyzing all the proposals, a justified and reasonable hike of 25% was projected in case of urban areas of all the 3 MC’s and 5% hike in value was projected in rural areas across the district and the same proposal was also submitted to the Divisional Valuation Committee for its approval.